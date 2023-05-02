This eleven-bedroom former woollen mill for sale is “steeped in history” and comes with its own woodland.
The Old Mill, in Dre-Fach Felindre, dates back to the 1800s and was a fulling mill, meaning that it cleansed wool of any imperfections and tightened the structure, similar to modern-day blocking in knitted garments.
The mill was part of the Cilwendeg Mill Factory Complex, which is unlisted, and was one of the 23 in the area.
At the time of the First World War, the mill would have been in operation 24 hours a day in order to produce the flannel uniforms that British soldiers wore at the time.
By the time of World War II, demand for wool had dropped and the Old Mill had closed, but was still part of the war effort, being used as barracks for American soldiers stationed in Dre-Fach Felindre, who gave gifts of chocolate to local children.
The property would be suitable for redevelopment or commercial use, and spans 6,000 square feet.
On the ground floor, there is a sports hall, an open plan living room and kitchen, and a utility room.
Upstairs, there is another open plan living area, a bedroom and an en-suite bathroom, while on the second floor there are an additional ten bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also a large attic, a photography or music studio, while in the grounds there is a squash court and woodland areas.
The property is being sold by estate agent Compass Residential for a price of £300,000.
Mark Newton of Compass Residential commented: “The building has a lot of history, including being used in the war efforts of both World War One and World War Two.”