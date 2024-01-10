Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a variety of properties for sale in and around Ceredigion right now, from period cottages to town centre flats.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market, all costing £110,000 or less.
Cwmrheidol, Aberystwyth - £45,000
This former meeting hall was built in 1905 and is described as a “blank canvas” for buyers.
The property has views overlooking the Cwm Rheidol reservoir, and comprises two meeting rooms and a porch.
The hall is being sold at online auction, with bidding opening at noon on February 5 2024 and closing at noon on February 7 2024.
Station Place, Aberdare - £55,000
This end terrace house is close to the centre of Aberdare and is in need of some modernisation.
The accommodation is made up of a living room, an open plan kitchen and dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property, which also has a front yard, is being sold at auction on January 24 2024.
Maes Y Coed, Trefachan - £85,000
This ground-floor apartment is described as the “perfect” first-time buy or investment property.
Inside, there is a porch, a lounge, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom, while outside is a rear patio area and on-street parking.
In the same building, the first-floor flat is also being sold for £85,000, with both properties being sold by unconditional online auction.
Market Street, Aberystwyth - £109,950
This second-floor flat is in the town centre and is described as an investment opportunity, being currently let.
The property comprises a lounge, a modern kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room.
The flat has town views to Constitution Hill and the National Library of Wales.
Green Hill, Llandysul - £110,000
This cottage is close to Llandysul’s town centre and is described as “ideal” for first-time buyers or investors.
The home is made up of a living room with a Victorian fireplace, a dining area, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also a raised forecourt to the front of the property, and a rear garden with valley views, raised vegetable beds, and a patio terrace with a summerhouse/studio.