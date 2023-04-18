This former manse for sale is more than a hundred years old and is full of period features.
The property, in Rhydlewis, was built in 1904 as a manse, a clergy house provided to the minister of the local church.
The manse was likely used for Capel Twrgwyn, a Methodist chapel, but could possibly have had connections to the Hawen Welsh Independent Chapel.
The house is entered through an open porch area which offers countryside views and leads into the hallway, which has access to the front sitting room, featuring a log-burning stove and a bay window with views of the Preseli hills.
The country-style kitchen comes with built-in appliances and an AGA cooker, while the living room has dual windows overlooking fields and a large wood-burning stove.
On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, the third of which is currently being used as a study, and a family bathroom, while the top floor has two further bedrooms and an en-suite shower room.
Outdoors, there is a “perfect” ornamental kitchen garden for growing produce, as well as garden bees which supply honey.
As well as this, there is a variety of mature shrubs and trees, along with the countryside views.
The property is being sold by estate agent Purplebricks for a guide price of £540,000.
Matthew Elliott of Purplebricks commented: "This property is a life-style change with its semi-rural location, views to sheep pastures, stunning gardens & even a ready supply of honey from the garden bees."