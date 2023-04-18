This former manse for sale is more than a hundred years old and is full of period features. 

The property, in Rhydlewis, was built in 1904 as a manse, a clergy house provided to the minister of the local church. 

The manse was likely used for Capel Twrgwyn, a Methodist chapel, but could possibly have had connections to the Hawen Welsh Independent Chapel. 

rhydlewis manse
Some period aspects of the property include the feature fireplaces. (Purplebricks )

The house is entered through an open porch area which offers countryside views and leads into the hallway, which has access to the front sitting room, featuring a log-burning stove and a bay window with views of the Preseli hills. 

The country-style kitchen comes with built-in appliances and an AGA cooker, while the living room has dual windows overlooking fields and a large wood-burning stove. 

rhydlewis manse
The kitchen includes an AGA cooker. (Purplebricks )

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, the third of which is currently being used as a study, and a family bathroom, while the top floor has two further bedrooms and an en-suite shower room. 

Outdoors, there is a “perfect” ornamental kitchen garden for growing produce, as well as garden bees which supply honey. 

rhydlewis manse
The countryside views from inside the house. (Purplebricks )

As well as this, there is a variety of mature shrubs and trees, along with the countryside views. 

The property is being sold by estate agent Purplebricks for a guide price of £540,000.

rhydlewis manse
The gardens include shrubs, trees and honeybees. (Purplebricks )

Matthew Elliott of Purplebricks commented: "This property is a life-style change with its semi-rural location, views to sheep pastures, stunning gardens & even a ready supply of honey from the garden bees."