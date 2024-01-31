This converted former mill for sale has views of the River Cleddau and includes its own stables and treehouse.
Rhydowen Mill, near Llandysul, is a historic mill sitting in three and a half acres of land bordering the River Cleddau.
The property is entered through a stable-style door into an entrance hall with a Georgian-style window, a beamed ceiling and Suffolk latch doors.
The kitchen and dining room features exposed stone and an open beam ceiling, along with a Rangemaster cooker and an oil-fired Rayburn.
Adjoining the kitchen is a south-facing sunroom, while on the other side of the entrance hall is a living room with a feature arch and an inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove, a kettle crane and a quarry tiled hearth.
Steps lead down to the lower ground floor, with a basement, workshop and garage area, a cloakroom, a utility room and a basement shower room.
Upstairs, the first floor landing has the potential to be used as a study area with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams.
There are three bedrooms, a ‘bunk’ room with fitted bunk beds, a bathroom and a cloakroom on this level, with vaulted ceilings throughout and country views from the principal bedroom.
Outside, there is a gated entrance with an enclosed frontage, which includes car parking space.
To the front, there is a garden area with ornamental trees and a patio space, while to the rear, the gardens are mostly laid to lawn and benefit from village and countryside views.
Also in the grounds is a large lake, a detached granary, stables and a treehouse.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £525,000.
The agent said: “Fine and Country West Wales are delighted to bring the character Rhydowen Mill onto the open market.
“This unique three bedroom detached mill sits in approximately three and a half acres of mature gardens and offers new owners the opportunity to live in a historic building close to Llandysul and within the small village of Rhydowen.
“The property itself offers elevated living accommodation with three good sized bedrooms, with potential to adapt/large the accommodation on the ground floor.
"The property has various historical features dating back to when the property was a working mill for the area along with now defunct hydro-electric machinery.
"Additionally, the property has some useful stabling, a recently formed pond, as well as bordering the River Cleddau to the left and bottom fields."