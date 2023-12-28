This former Victorian vicarage for sale sits in woodland and includes a converted coach house.
Windrush House, in Llanrhystud, dates back to 1872 and has Victorian charm throughout, with servant’s bells, a grand staircase, and original floors.
The property comes with a recently converted coach house, divided into two holiday cottages.
Entering the main house, a stone and slate tiled porch with an original Victorian door opens to the reception hall, which leads to a sitting room with two sash windows with pine shutters and a wood-burning stove on a slate hearth.
Neighbouring the sitting room is a dining room with a marble fireplace, a wood-burning stove, sash windows and a slate hearth.
On the other side of the hall, there is an additional reception room which is used as a study and includes further pine shutters.
Further into the house is a kitchen with a range cooker and an attached breakfast room with a built-in original dresser and servants’ bells, and completing this level is a WC.
Upstairs, there are six bedrooms, two with marble and cast iron fireplaces, one with a further original cast iron fireplace and Cardigan Bay views, one with an en-suite bathroom and another with built-in wardrobes, as well as a family bathroom and a WC.
There is also an attic, as well as four cellar rooms running the length of the house.
The Coach House, which has been recently converted, is divided into two cottages, named ‘Woodland’ and ‘Garden’, each with the potential for two en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room area.
Outside, the gardens span approximately three acres, sitting across a landscaped hillside with herb borders, fruit trees, a pond, a decked pergola, and a natural woodland described as a “haven” for wildlife.
In the grounds are various outbuildings, including a summerhouse with a workshop, and three sheds.
Windrush House and Coach House are being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £855,000.
The agent said: “Windrush House and Coach House form a magnificent estate in the charming coastal village of Llanrhystud.
“The property is composed of two distinct structures: the impressive six-bedroom Victorian former vicarage named Windrush House and the newly converted Coach House, currently up to the first fix level, which includes two holiday cottages named Woodland and Garden.
“Set against a backdrop of private mature gardens and enveloped by woodland, this estate provides a serene and picturesque setting.”