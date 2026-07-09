A property in Llandysul could be just the one for you if you’re looking for a place to live with the in-laws.
Garnowen has been described by property company Fine and Country as being “perfect for multi-generational living”.
On the market for £550,000, the house has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, three living rooms, and two kitchens, giving everyone both space to themselves and rooms in which to gather together.
Fine and Country’s website describes the property as “a beautifully renovated three-storey detached home offering five bedrooms, flexible living space, and extensive landscaped gardens—perfect for large families, multi-generational living”.
It adds that the property’s five bedrooms are situated across three floors, and there are two spacious living rooms and two kitchens.
It has a contemporary shower room and family bathroom, and expansive plot with mature trees and private outdoor areas, driveway parking for four vehicles, plus integral and detached garages, a beautifully landscaped rear garden with low-maintenance design.
The eco friendly home should help buyers save on bills, and a polytunnel contains an established grapevine.
The property’s three-storey layout has separate access.
“Set across three spacious floors, the property offers an exceptionally flexible layout, with separate access to the bottom floor, creating the ideal balance between independent living and family life under one roof.
“Whether accommodating elderly parents, adult children, extended family or long-term guests, the thoughtful configuration allows occupants to enjoy their own private space while remaining connected.”
“The accommodation includes two kitchens, three reception rooms and five bedrooms, allowing a variety of living arrangements to suit changing family needs. The flexibility of the internal layout also lends itself to home working, guest accommodation or potential income opportunities, subject to any necessary consents.”
It goes on: “Set within approximately one acre, the beautifully landscaped gardens provide an idyllic backdrop for family life. Tiered lawns, mature trees, established fruit varieties, woodland areas and sheltered seating spaces create a series of peaceful outdoor "rooms" to enjoy throughout the seasons. A productive polytunnel with an established grapevine offers excellent growing potential, while extensive driveway parking, an integral garage and a detached garage/workshop provide ample space for multiple vehicles, storage and hobbies.
“The home has undergone an extensive programme of renovation, sympathetically blending its original character with the comforts and efficiencies expected of modern living. Improvements include complete external re-rendering and repainting, roof works incorporating updated guttering, soffits and chimney re-leading, comprehensive internal insulation and replastering throughout, together with the installation of elegant grey UPVC sash windows that enhance both the property's appearance and thermal performance.
“Offering an increasingly sought-after combination of flexible living, independent accommodation and exceptional energy efficiency, this is a unique home designed to evolve with the changing needs of modern families. With separate access creating distinct living zones across three floors, yet the warmth and practicality of a single residence, it represents an outstanding opportunity in a beautiful West Wales setting.”
For more information, visit: https://www.fineandcountry.co.uk/west-wales-estate-agents/property-sale/5-bedroom-detached-house-for-sale-in-sa44-llandysul-blaencelyn/4454209
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