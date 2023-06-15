This former chapel for sale comes with a vestry, a caretaker’s flat and a former stable block - all for £100,000.
Capel Soar, in Cilycwm near Llandovery, is Grade II listed and was originally built in 1740, being modified in 1786.
The chapel, which is now redundant, has been historically associated with the Methodist movement in the Upper Tywi Valley, with Cadw noting that the chapel was “one of the earliest” Calvinistic Methodist chapels founded in Carmarthenshire.
Capel Soar itself is stone and slate built, with “extensive” pews, a pulpit area with a balcony, and two internal staircases.
The detached caretaker’s flat (Ty Capel) comprises a reception hall, two reception rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.
The vestry, on the first floor, is not structurally sound but is possibly convertible to become additional accommodation.
The property sits in a large area of garden, which features the former stable block and a car park area.
The agent advises that the stone stable block could have further commercial potential, and that the property overall is in need of inward investment but has “considerable” scope for improvement.
The property is being sold by estate agents Morgan & Davies for a price of £100,000.
The agent commented: “A rare and unusual opportunity of acquiring a redundant chapel together with Chapel House and various outbuildings in a delightful Upper Tywi Valley setting, close to local amenities at Llandovery and access to the A40.”