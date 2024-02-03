As New Year resolutions go, running 100 miles non stop around the coast of Cornwall in challenging winter conditions would not be everybody’s cup of tea. But Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s Dave Powell is no stranger to such challenges and he took this most recent one in his stride, literally.
Recognised as the UK’s toughest winter 100mile ultra footrace, the Arc of Attrition is a point-to-point race from Coverack to Porthtowan taking in 100 miles of stunning and dramatic Cornish coast-path and completes an Arc around the entire south west foot of Cornwall. The race has a strict 36 hour cut-off with checkpoints approximately 20 miles apart, and competitors need the ability to be self-sufficient for long periods of time.
Dave Powell completed the course in an incredible time of 31 hours and 57 minutes and said the scenery did help to make up for the toughness of the race,
“As a race the scenery is astonishing, and we were lucky this year in that the weather was relatively kind. Obviously the distance and constant ups and downs makes it hard, but long stretches of the trail are such bouldery, technical ground, with a few stretches of soft sand, that it feels like doing circuit training at the same time.
“However the feed station volunteers are quite amazing, they are so friendly, helpful and supportive, they literally guide you into the feed station, sit you down, take your food order and bring you drinks. They then chat with you to encourage you through a bad patch and I cannot emphasise the difference this makes.
“So if anyone out there fancies a good, really tough challenge then there are a wonderful group of people there to help you achieve.”
A 5k race is more to the taste of many of the club members and three Aber AC runners travelled to Builth Wells recently to take part in the annual Resolution Run. Superbly organised by the Builth and District Running Club, it takes advantage of the paths on the Royal Welsh Showground creating a two lap 5k circuit.
Over a 100 runners took part and Paul Jones led the Aber contingent home in 12th position in a time of 19.00, securing 3rd position in his age category. Not too far behind him was Ian Evans in a time of 19.33 ensuring 2nd in his age category with Deian Creunant completing the course in a time of 24.26.
Paul Jones said it was a lovely run out on a Sunday morning: “The Royal Welsh showground lends itself perfectly to such an event, good paths underfoot, a relatively flat course and the space to accommodate so many runners. It was strange to be there without thousands of show goers milling around but on a crisp January morning it was lovely to show our support to another mid Wales running club.”