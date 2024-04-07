THE annual Teifi 10 race, held on Easter Sunday, is certainly gaining momentum as is evident from the strong field of over 200 runners who came to Lampeter on the final day of March.
On a rare sunny day the race was eventually won by Swansea Harriers’ Michael Kallenberg in a time of 52.48.
Aberystwyth Athletic Club members had a strong showing on the day with three placed in the top 20.
Owain Schiavone finished 4th overall and won his age category in 56.26 with Gruff Lewis coming in 7th in a time of 58.26 and Llyr ab Einion finishing in 19th position overall in a time of 1.02.19.
Ian Evans finished in 1.07.59 followed by Jason Martin in 1.09.14 with Ceris Williams finishing in 1.25.08 and Elaine Rowlands completing the course in 1.38.05.
It was a great day out according to Elaine Rowlands: “This is a lovely course, relatively flat, and the number of runners this year proves it’s growing in interest.
“Much of that is to do with the excellent organisation by Sarn Helen – they even managed to sort out the weather!
“Good to see a strong representation from Aber AC too – three placings in the top 20 is pretty good going – looking forward already to next year.”
The Newtown chocoholics 5k race, traditionally run on Good Friday, offers the wonderful trophies of chocolate as prizes and that again proved too tempting for a few Aber runners.
Shelley Childs led the Aber team home in a time of 18.37, securing 10th place overall and 1st in his age category. Theresa Sharland completed in 27.02 securing 3rd in her age category with John Evans winning his age category in a time of 32.16.
Theresa thinks more should use chocolate as a running incentive: “This is a lovely race that saw over a 100 competitors take part this year, proving that chocolate is a great motivator.
“It was good to see Aber AC represented with all of us coming way with successes in our respective age categories.”
Moving slightly further afieId and Aber AC was represented at the Orkney Island Athletic Club Open Graded races.
Maggie Collingborn is working there for a month and decided to give the Aber vest an outing.
She said: “I ran in the 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m races – as you would probably expect here it was very windy especially on the home straight and the weather is generally anything from too cold to too hot, with a little rain thrown in, but all in all a great experience.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.