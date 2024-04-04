WITH a display of sheer dominance, Bro Ffestiniog's talented under-13 rugby team secured their spot in the Rygbi Gogledd Cymru Cup final after a resounding victory over Llandudno in the semi finals.
The match, held at an electrifying atmosphere, saw Bro Ffestiniog establish their authority early on, leaving their opponents trailing by over 50 points.
With just eight minutes remaining on the clock, the game was brought to an early close in accordance with the 50-point rule, signaling Bro Ffestiniog's overwhelming lead.
This victory marks yet another remarkable achievement for Bro Ffestiniog U13s, who have maintained an unbeaten streak spanning three consecutive seasons. An incredible achievement.
Their journey to the RGC Cup final, set to take place at Colwyn Bay’s Eiras Park, has been nothing short of spectacular.
With anticipation reaching fever pitch, Bro Ffestiniog U13s are poised to clash against Llangefni in the final showdown slated for 5 May.
As the date draws near, rugby enthusiasts around the town await with bated breath to witness if Bro Ffestiniog can uphold their undefeated record and clinch the prestigious RGC Cup.