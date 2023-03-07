The Rhayader Round the Lakes races have become a mainstay of racing in mid Wales and the 30km and 10km races were recently held in the beautiful Elan Valley.
Superbly organised by Rhayader Running Club since 1984, the 30km race offers runners the chance to see the stunning mid Wales scenery albeit while taking on a challenging, undulating course.
With illness and Covid curtailing the representation from Aberystwyth Athletic Club, six runners still managed to join over 300 others who conquered the 30km course and returned with plenty of accolades.
Ed Hatfield led the Aber team home in 6th place overall in a fantastic time of 1.54.07. Lynwen Huxtable completed the course in a PB time of 2.27.36 and finished 2nd in her age category whilst Mel Hopkins also secured second in his age category in a time of 2.41.10.
Maggie Collingborn crossed the finish line in 2.49.07 with Chelsey Morris again securing a PB time, finishing in 2.51.54 and Line Macaire crossing the line in 3.43.15.
Ed Hatfield was delighted with his achievement: “Before this race a half marathon was the furthest distance I had run so moving up to 30km was quite a challenge but I am over the moon with this time.
“It is a challenging course in a beautiful part of Wales and I have been fortunate to have had the support and encouragement from fellow members of Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
“The weather was kind as well and it was great to be part of such a well known event.”
It was a memorable day out also for cousins Lynwen Huxtable and Mel Hopkins who both secured a place on the podium with second place age category successes, Lynwen in the 50+ female category and Mel in the 60+ male category.
Lynwen said they both push each other on: “We have been running together as members of Aberystwyth Athletic Club for many years and we try to help and encourage each other along the way.
“It was great to share a podium with Mel at Rhayader, especially because this is quite a challenging race. And a bit of friendly family rivalry probably brought the best out of us this time.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.