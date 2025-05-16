THIRTEEN riders from Ystwyth Cycling Club signed on to take on one of the flatter local ten-mile time trial courses — the historic Llety Gwyn route which was round two of the Catalina Architecture & Design Time Trial Series
Named after the now-demolished Llety Gwyn Hotel in Llanbadarn, this well-established course has been used for over 50 years. Over the decades, it has attracted notable riders, including Stevie Williams and brothers Josh and Fin Tarling.
A challenging headwind made the outward leg tough, but competitors were rewarded with a helpful tailwind on the return to the finish line.
Caron Pugh delivered a dominant ride to take a convincing overall win for Ystwyth CC.
Jonathan Price followed with an excellent time, and Andy Hunt, in top form, completed the podium in third place.
In the women’s event, Lowri Richards took a commanding victory, with Lois showing great strength to secure second, and Anita taking third place.
Glyn Williams showcased his strong form this season by setting a new Ystwyth CC club record for the course, breaking Tim Johnson’s long-standing V60 record, which had held for 11 years.
Arwel Jones and Adrian Price also impressed on the night, both achieving new personal best times on the course.
Round 2 Llety Gwyn 10 TT 14 May 2025 Results: 1, Caron Pugh 21.42; 2, Johnathan Price 23.09; 3, Andy Hunt 23.53; 4, Arwel Jones 24.09; 5, Gruffudd Pugh Jones 24.16 R; 6, Glyn Williams 24.43; 7, Lowri Richards 24.50; 8, Paul Brewer 24.53; 9, Lois Brewer 25.41; 10, Adrian Price 26.11 R; 11, Anita Saycell 27.53; 12, David Bond 27.57 R; 13, Mike Fitch 30.29 R