Tywyn 154 all out (34 overs), UWA Commoners 155-2 (24 overs)
COMMONERS began their home campaign in the Fine and County WWCCC with a victory over a depleted Tywyn side.
For the second week in a row Mo Aslam won the toss and, perhaps mindful of how the ball might behave back on a grass wicket, backed his strong bowling line up by asking the victors to bat.
Dave and Simon Jenkins opened up and batted watchfully against the pace of Waqar Younis and latching onto the occasional short ball from Michele Watson at the other end.
The partnership reached fifty in the sixteenth over before Arshad Sher, operating in tandem with the economical Ishan, bowled Simon for patient 22.
Joel Eynon batting at first drop played with positive intent, if at times a little uppishly, timing the ball well to help get the scoreboard moving and with his skipper solid at the other end Tywyn found themselves well placed at 111 for 1 heading into the last 15.
Ishan returned to york Eynon first ball of his new spell and then Watson repeated the trick first bowl of her own second spell to remove Jenkins for 42 thanks to a superb low catch from Arshad Sher at point.
Michael Allen then looked to counter attack before trying to launch Arshad down the ground only for Mo Aslam to settle under a steepler.
At 146 for 4 the game was still evenly poised but a combination of good bowling and fielding saw Tywyn all out just four overs and eight runs later.
After wicketkeeper-batsman Mohit got Commoners off to a flying start with 27 off only 16 balls every one of the players made a contribution, Sohaib Syed opening the batting made a stylish 36 before Arshad, 29 and Asad, 34 both not out overhauled the target.