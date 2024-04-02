THE Football Association of Wales has fined Aberystwyth Town FC £5,000 for 'bringing the league into disrepute'.
A disciplinary panel of the FAW met this week to consider charges brought against the Seasiders following the postponement of their JD Cymru Premier league game with Pontypridd.
The FAW said in a statement: "A Disciplinary Panel of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has met to consider the charge against Aberystwyth Town FC for the Disciplinary Offence as set out under Cymru Premier rule 3.13.
"Namely, that the club allegedly brought the League into disrepute by failing to ensure a chartered physiotherapist or sports therapist was present for the League fixture against Pontypridd United scheduled for 9 March 2024 as is required under the current Cymru Premier Club Licensing Regulation P.05.1, and in doing so, causing the game to be postponed.
"The charge was found proven. Aberystwyth Town FC shall be fined £5,000, with £2,500 of this suspended until the end of the 2024/25 playing season and will be enacted if Aberystwyth Town FC bring the League into disrepute between 28 March 2024 and the end of the 2024/25 playing season.
"Aberystwyth Town FC shall also be liable to cover the costs of Pontypridd United and the FAW.
"Aberystwyth Town may refer the matter to an Appeals Panel of the Football Association of Wales. Written notice of such a course of action must state the grounds of appeal and be submitted to FAW no later than 4:30pm on Tuesday 9 April 2024."
The JD Cymru Premier fixture between Pontypridd United and Aberystwyth Town has been rearranged for Tuesday 9 April (KO 19:45).