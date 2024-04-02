PWLLHELI suffered their 12th defeat of the Lock Stock Ardal North West campaign when they were beaten 2-0 by visitors Llannefydd on Saturday.
A win for the hosts could have taken them up to sixth spot in the table and it was very much on the cards after a goalless first half at the Rec played out between two evenly balanced teams.
Llannefydd made the breakthrough when Mathew Jones slotted the ball past Pwll keeper Morgan Jones just after the hour mark.
Pwllheli pressed forward in an attempt to get back into it with 17-year-old substitute Tomos Rhys Jones making an impact after his introduction on 76 minutes.
The visitors still held their slender lead deep into stoppage time when Dafydd Roberts finally put the game to bed with their second goal in the 96th minute.
Nantlle Vale, who have several games in hand on the teams at top, missed an opportunity when they were beaten 3-2 at third placed Llay Welfare.
Vale made a bright start when Aled Williams opened their account in the 13th minute but the hosts fired back with two goals in four minutes by Scott Swords around the half hour mark.
Jamie Jones equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot moments later to set up an interesting second half.
It could have gone either way but Matthew Thompson’s goal for the home side on 54 minutes proved decisive.
Other results: Flint Mountain 1 Llanrwst United 0; Bethesda Athletic 1 St Asaph City 1; CPD Y Rhyl 1879 4 Y Felinheli 1; Holyhead Hotspur 6 Brickfield Rangers 1.