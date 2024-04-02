TYWYN Bryncrug, who are playing catch up after a lengthy recent spell without fixtures, picked up four points in two outings in four days over Easter to move up to seventh in the Central Wales League North table.
Joe Soar’s 16th minute goal was all that separated the two teams after a hard-fought opening 45 minutes at Abermule on Good Friday.
He bagged his brace early in the second half to put the visitors in command until Adam Putson reduced the arrears in the first minute of stoppage time.
There was still time for the hosts to snatch something from the game but Tywyn held on for a deserved win.
Back at their Cae Chwarae base on Monday, Tywyn were held to a 1-1 draw against Bishop’s Castle Town.
After a goalless first half, Laurence Chesworth nudged the visitors ahead just before the hour mark but Martyn Ziemann equalised moments later and that’s the way it stayed.
Also playing on Monday, Barmouth & Dyffryn lost by the odd goal in five against high flying visitors Montgomery Town.
Ryan Williams gave the Wern Mynach hosts the early initiative with a calmly-converted penalty in the 10th minute but the visitors levelled matters on the stroke of half time though Roberts Hartshorn.
Thomas Evans gave Town the lead for the first time early in the second half before Hartshorn netted his second of the afternoon with 10 minutes remaining.
Substitute Robert Griffith pulled one back for the home side in the last minute of the 90 but it was too little too late for the Magpies.
Other results: 29 March - Bishops Castle 1 Trewern United 3; 30 March - Berriew 4 Llanfyllin Town 0; Carno 2 Forden United 1; Meifod 1 Dyffryn Banw 3.