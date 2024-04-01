LLANILAR produced a polished performance to fire seven unanswered goals against visitors Presteigne St Andrews in the Central Wales League South on Saturday.
Looking to make a push up the table towards the tail end of the season, the hosts flew out of the blocks with a Sion Evans goal in the 10th minute.
Ryan Edwards doubled their tally in the 17th minute before 16-year-old Steffan Gillies got in on the act midway through the half.
Edwards bagged his brace on the half hour and went on to notch his hat-trick in the 50th minute.
Ryan Hopkins missed a penalty on the hour but made amends when a second spot kick was awarded in the 77th minute with Tomos Garrero also getting on the scoresheet.
Second-placed Machynlleth made it nine goals in two outings as they saw off visitors Penybont United 4-1.
Dillon Brown gave them an early advantage with player manager Callum Page doubling their tally on the stroke of half time.
Teenager Alfie Westwood made it 3-0 on 51 minutes, the 17-year-old with a cool finish after good work by Aidan Vince-Holt and the provider turned goalscorer with his side’s fourth of the afternoon on 81 minutes.
Isaac Price replied for the visitors.
Declan Beddoes’ 87th minutes goal was all that separated Knighton Town and visitors Tregaron Turfs.