Aberystwyth-based runner and triathlete Emma Palfrey has had a fantastic few months, culminating with international call-ups in both triathlon and running disciplines.
Palfrey, who is part of the Tîm Dic running group in Aberystwyth, has seen steady progress in her running over the spring and summer months which has resulted in some great success at home and abroad.
She showed some good early season form, finishing as first lady at the Welshpool 10k in March before winning the Dyfi Dash Sprint Triathlon in Machynlleth in April, and was in fact second overall, beaten only by one male athlete.
Palfrey came agonisingly close to breaking the 19-minute mark over 5k in the Welsh 5k Championships at Whitchurch, Cardiff as she finished fourth in the F35 category, but she returned to winning was soon after, claiming victory in the first race of the annual Rhayader 5k series in 19:19.
June brought more triathlon success for the Abermagwr athlete as she competed at the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Madrid.
Due to poor water quality the race was changed to a duathlon but Palfrey performed well to finish fourth in the F35-39 category.
Her good form continued a week later as she was the first woman across the line in the Fishguard triathlon – finishing a full 12 minutes ahead of her nearest competitor.
Even after such a successful early season, July proved to be her most notable month of the year as she represented Britain at the Sprint Triathlon World Championships in Hamburg, Germany.
The hard work on her running over the previous months showed as she finished off her race with a 20:43 5k run which secured her a fantastic fifth place in the 35 to 39 age group.
She was also selected in the British mixed relay team, and was once more rewarded with a fifth place finish to top off a memorable weekend.
Palfrey backed up her fine triathlon performance with a 5k PB at the end of July as she raced the third of the SSAFA 5K series in Cardiff.
The series is renowned for being a fast course and attracting a strong field; even in wet conditions, Emma broke the 19-minute barrier for the first time as she finished in 18:53 for an eighth place finish amongst the women in what was a high-quality field.
Based on this performance she has now achieved her goal in being selected to represent the Welsh Masters in the F35-44 category when they take on England in the Mid Cheshire 5k at the end of August.