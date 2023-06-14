Aberdyfi Rowing Club held their Joint League regatta on Sunday, the teams competing on a calm Dyfi estuary in nearly perfect conditions, writes Amanda Martin.
Teams had travelled from far and wide across Wales to support the race and with around 145 rowers plus supporters and at least 18 longboats, the pre race atmosphere was buzzing with anticipation.
The first race of the day saw three ladies teams from Aberdyfi competing in a field of around 16 teams.
Solva ladies were first home with Aberdyfi a close second and Aberdyfi’s two other crews came 7th and 10th.
Aberdyfi entered four teams in the men’s race – another highly competitive race – and this time Aberdyfi left the competition behind with a convincing win.
Moelfre were second to finish and Ynys Môn were third.
Aberdyfi also entered a novice boat for the first time this year and came first in convincing fashion. Fabulous rowing from the whole crew.
Finally on to the grand finale – the mixed race. Eighteen Celtic longboats out on the estuary was a sight to behold and the race was really on.
Four Aberdyfi boats battled it out and came 1st, 4th, 9th and 13th. Llangwm were second and Beaumaris came in third. It was a tremendous effort by all the crews in an extremely strong field.
Aberdyi saw a fabulous day of rowing on the Dyfi estuary.
Many thanks must go to everyone who made the day so successful – the galley volunteers excelled themselves with their friendly, welcoming smiles and fantastic cuisine .
Huge thanks to Sam Woodward and his team – the cake stall was very popular – which was down to the younger members of the cake stall team who gave it their all.
Thanks to Ruth Evans on the tannoy system who did an amazing job warming up the enthusiastic crowd of supporters on the beach – very informative and with a wonderful sense of humour.
Thanks also must go to the safety boat crews, the harbour master and support boats who were all out in force to support everyone in what proved to be a fantastic day for everyone and a very successful regatta for Aberdyfi Rowing Club.