DESPITE the less-than-perfect weather, there was a fantastic turnout at Aberdovey Golf Club club on New Year’s Day for the Captains’ Drive In.
Members were treated to a great bit of entertainment as the club’s head pro, Robert Grier, put the two captains through their paces with a cross-country putt – all while completely blindfolded!
They then stepped up to hit their ceremonial tee shots in front of the attending crowd.
The ever-popular “Guess the Length of the Drives” competition raised an impressive £330 for the captains’ chosen charity this year, the Wales Air Ambulance.
The club posted: “A big thank you to our prize winners who very generously donated their winnings straight back to the charity.”
And added: “We’d like to wish our new captains, Nick Wright and Pat Broadbent, every success and enjoyment in the year ahead. Here’s to a great season at Aberdovey Golf Club.”
