ELFYN Evans is bracing himself for another intense FIA World Rally Championship campaign in 2026 and insists the level of competition “will not drop” despite the absence of Kalle Rovanperä and Ott Tänak.
The Dolgellau driver once again heads into the season chasing a long‑awaited maiden world title after finishing runner‑up for the fifth time last year, narrowly losing out to Toyota team‑mate Sébastien Ogier by just four points.
The new season brings a reshaped driver landscape, blending world champions with ambitious newcomers.
Two of the sport’s most consistent title contenders won’t be on the grid: Rovanperä has opted to switch his focus to single‑seater racing, while Tänak is stepping away from full‑time WRC competition for a year.
Rovanperä’s departure has opened the door for reigning WRC2 champion Oliver Solberg to step into Toyota’s Rally1 line‑up.
Many expect the young Swede to be a threat straight away after his standout win at Delfi Rally Estonia last season.
Ogier, meanwhile, returns for another part‑time programme and has already committed to 10 rounds, starting with Monte Carlo next week.
Hyundai have also reshuffled their squad. Adrien Fourmaux moves into a full‑time role alongside reigning champion Thierry Neuville, while Dani Sordo, Esapekka Lappi and Hayden Paddon will rotate through the team’s third car.
Evans, reflecting on the season ahead, doesn’t believe the absence of two major names will make the fight any less competitive.
He told the WRC website: “If you lose two potential championship candidates, let's say, in theory, of course you would say that the percentage of championship challengers maybe is a bit less, but I don't think it's going to really change the overall pace of any of the rallies because everybody is anyway fighting so close.
“There are people like Oliver [Solberg], who we don't know how his first season back in Rally1 is going to go, but we have seen already that he's capable of winning rallies.
“I think the standard of the championship will not drop. But of course, there's two experienced challengers that are not there.”
After another strong campaign in 2025 — finishing in the top six at every round and taking victories in Sweden and Kenya — Evans remains one of the clear favourites for the title.
His determination hasn’t faded. “There is no difference, really. I just keep doing the same and hopefully find some improvements along the way. We will keep trying,” he said.
He admits there were moments last year where he might have approached things differently, particularly when measuring himself against Ogier early in the season.
“I don't know if I will change fully my approach, but I think there were a few cases last year where we were fighting, let's say, and I maybe didn't stress so much to beat him [Ogier] at the start of the year [given his part-time campaign remit]. But now, obviously, we know [the score],” said Evans.
“If we're in that same position again, then maybe you have to treat it a little differently.
“He still did many rallies less, so that's not an advantage at the end of the day. But I just need to be aware that the situation can change during the year and I guess it's a lesson that every point counts."
