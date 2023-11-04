Running a marathon is tough at the best of times, even when the course is flat. Marathon Eryri has the usual 26.2 miles, but with over 2.700 feet of climbing encircling Wales’ highest mountain, it’s easy to see why this is billed as one of the UK’s toughest road races.
That did not deter over 2,000 runners from taking up the challenge and among them were 14 brave members of Aberystwyth Athletic Club, with a few of them choosing this as their very first forage into marathon running.
Dave Powell showed the way to his colleagues, completing the course in 3.43.40 with Rhys Brassington finishing in a time of 4.00.01, Kevin Holland, 4.18.48 and Will Lerigo not too far behind in 4.23.11. Lynwen Huxtable was the first Aber female home finishing in a time of 4.32.35 with Karen Davies completing her first marathon in 4.36.55 crossing the finish line alongside Ceris Williams.
Gwilym Jones finished in 4.43.42, Chelsey Morris, 4.46.34, Lyndsey Wheeler secured a marathon pb in 4.49.19 and crossed the line with partner Dan Back who completed his first marathon in 4.49.20.
It was also Cara Nisbet’s first marathon and she finished in a time of 5.23.07 a second ahead of another marathon first timer Christine Zarges with Shan Breeze completing the course in 6.55.13.
Considering it was her first marathon, Karen Davies was glad to see the finish line: “It was probably slightly mad of me to choose this as my first ever marathon but many had told me the support was great along the way and the course itself is stunning.
"All of that proved to be true but it is a hugely challenging course, just as you think there is a slight respite, there is another climb. A great experience and I am heartened in knowing that IF I choose to do another marathon, it will most likely be slightly easier!”