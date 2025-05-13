ABERYSTWYTH Town FC are launching AbeRAStwyth – a new summer 5K series taking place on 25 June, 30 July and 27 August.
Designed to appeal to football clubs, PB chasers, and social runners alike, this fast and friendly event is competitive, fun, and accessible to all levels.
With three races across the summer, it’s a great way to stay fit, track your progress, and if you're a footballer, be ready to hit the ground running when the new season kicks off.
Prizes
Top 3 overall Male & Female – To qualify, these runners must complete at least two races.
Age category winners (1st place in each) – To qualify, participants must complete at least two of the three races.
Team Scoring – Running and Football Club 5K Series (3 Races)
Each club can enter as many runners as they like – but to be in with a chance of winning, they must have at least three runners at each race.
After each race, the organisers will take the three fastest finishers from each club and combine their times to get the team time for that race.
This will be repeated for all three races – using each club’s top three finishers each time.
At the end of the series, each club’s best three times from each race (nine times in total) will be added up to get their overall series time.
The club with the lowest total time across all three races will win the Team Prize and earn the title of Fastest Club in Ceredigion.