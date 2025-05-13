ABERYSTWYTH rowers took home three of the four trophies in the challenging Ramsey Island race.
Some competitors had travelled more than 150 miles to take part in one of the most popular sea rowing events of the season.
Organised by Clwb Rhwyfo Solfach/Solva Rowing Club, the eight mile route takes in Ramsey Sound, with its notorious Bitches rocks, then through a gap wide enough for one boat only, and around the western face of the island exposed to open sea.
With potentially treacherous waters, the race can be staged only when suitable weather and tides converge. This year in near perfect conditions 21 Celtic Longboats completed the course with less than a minute between the first two boats, and less than 25 minutes between the whole fleet.
First home, overall winner and top senior veteran crew were Aberystwyth Men in Ceridwen.
It was a fast time, just 1hr 4mins 41 secs. Second to cross the line 50 seconds later were the mixed veteran crew from Llangwm Longboats Rowing Club, Smile and Waves in Kiddles.
Third overall, 30 seconds later were the Cardigan men’s super vets crew in Seconds Ahead.
The first ladies crew home were Aberystwyth Ladies in Branwen. The two Solva crews competing - a Ladies crew, and a men’s super vets finished with exactly the same time.
One competitor said: “What a brilliant place to row. Seeing all the seabirds nesting on the cliffs was wonderful – it took my mind off all the effort for a while!”
Part of Whitesands beach was turned into a boat park before the race, and the boats had to launch and recover through the waves – luckily quite small on the day. Among some special certificates awarded was one for best landing and recovery which went to the Solva Selkies in Auntie Mattie.
Solva club chairman Steve Probert said: “Huge thanks to everyone who helped make this event such a success from the safety boat drivers and crew, Porth Mawr Surf Lifesavers for use of their building, the RNLI Lifeguards who helped with beach marshalling and keeping other sea users safe, St Davids City Council for their support and help with car parking and our club members who worked so hard, both before and on the day.”
Results: Overall: 1, Ceridwen, Aberystwyth Men 1.04.41; 2, Kiddles, Llangwm Longboats 1.05.20; 3, Seconds Ahead, Cardigan Men 1.05.55; 4, Tess, South Wales Coastal Rowing 1.08.54; 5, Awel Las, Fishguard and Goodwick Jemima Rowing Club 1.09.30; 6, Sea Siren, Neyland Rowing Club 1.11.35; 7, Son of a Beach, Pembrokeshire Yacht Club 1.12.00; 8, Ynyswr, Barry Yacht Club 1.12.18; 9, Ladye Elen, Clevedon mixed super vets 1.13.28; 10, Dragon, Llanion Dragons 1.14.42; 11, Branwen, Aberystwyth Ladies, 1.15.13; 12, Seren Aeron, Aberaeron/Mumbles 1.15.23; 13, Odin, Llanion Haul Together 1.15.52; 14, Willow the Wasp, Llangwm Ladies Super vets 1.15.58; 15, Stann, Clevedon Ladies 1.16.20; 16, Seren y Mor, Mumbles Rowing Club, 1.16.38; 17, Gertie, Clevedon Men’s Vets 1.17.35; 18, Ysbryd y Mor, Cardigan Mixed vets 1.17.43; 19= Auntie Mattie, Solva Selkies, and Cousin It, Solva Bois y Sgwar, 1.18.30; 21, BI Jones, Llangrannog, 1.28.27.