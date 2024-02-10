Pembrokeshire was the destination for Aberystwyth Athletic runners over the past week as the team pursuits competition was held in Maenclochog and the annual Narberth Nobbler race was also staged.
The team pursuits event involved 27 teams from across mid and west Wales come together to battle it out in various team running competitions. Runners set off at different times with the aim of covering a course of just over 10km in as fast a time as possible. There are five runners in each team and their combined times are calculated to decide the eventual winners.
For Aber AC it was an extremely worthwhile journey as the mixed team and mens veterans team came out on top in their respective categories.
Considering the standard of competition, team captain and co-ordinator Theresa Sharland was delighted with the day’s results: “This is quite a keenly fought competition and if I’m honest we were going down to gain some experience and hope for the best. We had significant interest though from club members and we were able to field three different teams, a great achievement for a relatively small club like ourselves.
“While gaining two victories was excellent, as important was seeing so many club members take part in a wonderful and different event. It all contributes to the various experiences members can get as part of this growing club.”
The Narberth Night Nobbler has by now achieved iconic status in west Wales and attracts a strong field of runners to take on the 10k course run through Narberth forests and muddy trails, pretty challenging in the cold light of day but this race of course is run in the dead of night!
Two brave runners made the journey from Aberystwyth with Dave Humphreys and Jennie Thomas crossing the finishing line in a time of 1.51.15. Dave is now a seasoned pro at this race and knows what to expect but still comes back for more,
“There were over 400 runners there this year for a race that was originally scheduled for before Christmas but was postponed due to the bad weather. The weather is not that much better in early February though with plenty of mud underfoot adding to the treachery of running in the dark.
“There are various surprises along the way, with musicians, wizards and witches around every corner.
“I will never get a pb here and I will never finish with a clean pair of socks but I will always come back – a fantastic event.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.