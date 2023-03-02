As the days lengthen and spring beckons, the running season is underway and Aber runners have been chomping at the bit to get back out there.
With recent races at Tregaron, Rhyl and Llandudno, Aberystwyth Athletic Club has been strongly represented with runners securing personal bests and category wins galore.
The ever popular Tregaron Half Marathon returned and its challenging, undulating course attracted a field of nearly 80 runners with strong representation from Aberystwyth.
Gethin Holland led the Aber contingent home in a time of 1.24.22 and securing fifth position overall.
One place behind him in a time of 1.24.24 was Mark Whitehead with Aled Hughes finishing in a time of 1.26.44 and Ian Evans crossing the line in 1.27.39.
Richard Anthony finished in 1.29.50, Balazs Pinter 1.35.12 and Patrick Finney crossed the line in 1.40.07.
Damian Sidnell picked up where he left off last year, winning his age category in a time of 1.42.52 and Lynwen Huxtable was second in her age category in a time of 1.43.48.
She also secured the first local lady prize to cross the finishing line.
Ivan Courtier finished in 1.45.21 with Will Lerigo completing the course in 1.45.52.
Zoe Kennerly came second in her age category in 1.48.27 and Mel Hopkins came third in his age category with a race PB of 1.49.31.
Chelsey Morris secured a half marathon PB finishing in 1.55.34, Maggie Collingborn 1.57.06, Toby Driver finished his first half marathon in 2.01.12, Cameron Pope 2.10.06 and Dave Humphreys also completed his first ever half marathon in 2.10.32 with Morgan Commins finishing in 2.11.16.
Mark Whitehead was delighted with his 6th position: “This is a great race that is a perfect showcase for the beauty of mid Wales.
“As you’d expect in Tregaron it is certainly not flat but the Cors Caron paths allow for some speed as well.
“The weather was nearly perfect this year for runners and I’d like to congratulate the organisers for putting on another fantastic event.”
Moving northwards and another popular Welsh race is the Nick Beer 10k in Llandudno with a field of over 550 runners.
Five brave Aber runners made the journey north for a race that starts on the North Shore of Llandudno Promenade, then it takes runners past the iconic Pier onto, up and around the Great Orme, before hitting a flying descent back down to the finish line on the Promenade.
Ivan Courtier led Aber home in a time of 44.55 with Wendy Williams finishing in 1.02.17.
Hannah Dee crossed the line in 1.08.19 with Rachel Lilley finishing in 1.10.12.
Rachel Richards unfortunately had to pull out due to illness.
Moving along the north Wales coast and Aber AC was also represented at the Rhyl 10 mile race.
Ed Land finished in 23rd position in a time of 56.13 with Paul Williams also coming in the top 50 in a time of 1.02.27, and third in his age category with Lina Land crossing the finish line in 1.30.40.
If you would like to hear more about the club visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.