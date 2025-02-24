Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club continue to go from strength to strength after a very successful regional campaign in February.
23 swimmers from ADASC were eligible to compete in the long course regionals in Swansea on February 7 to 9, but only 13 swimmers attended the weekend long competition against the best swimmers in West Wales.
These 13 swimmers performed brilliantly. Out of the 54 swims completed, 24 were in the top 10.
From Penweddig school, Gwennan Filmer performed brilliantly once again with a silver medal in the 1500m freestyle and a bronze medal in the 400IM demonstrating her strength and abilities in all strokes. She competed in eight races, earning four PBs and all were in the top 10. Da iawn, Gwennan.
There were medals for Wilf Thomas and Kaya Szmigiero, both from Penglais. Kaya competed in eight races and earned a fabulous bronze in the 100m fly and earned seven PBs. Wilf, earned a silver in the 100m breaststroke and a bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke. He competed in three events and earned three top 10 places and two PBs.
There were also many great performances from other ADASC swimmers. Seren Alexander from Penweddig continued on her fine form with three top 10 places from five events. Vice-captain Oli Lerigo, from Penglais, competed to a high standard with some fine performances. Oli competed in 10 events, earning seven PBs and gained five top 10 places. Alys Wilcockson, also from Penglais competed in four events and earned one top 10 place in the 100m breaststroke. William Green, also from Penglais, competed in three events, earning three PBs and one top 10 place in the 50m backstroke. Edith Heron, from Penweddig, also performed well in the four events, earning three PBs. Fflur Alexander, from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg also enjoyed success in her second regional competition with two PBs in two events. Da iawn, Fflur.
For four swimmers, it was their first time at a regional competition. Well done to Caitlin Middleton and Hamish McFadyen both from Penweddig, Jack Foale from Penglais and Moli Tooze from Penrhyncoch. They all performed brilliantly and earned PBs and lots of race experience.
Other eligible ADASC swimmers who were unable to attend were Peni Macy, Lili Macy, Lily May Welsby (captain) from Penweddig, Elsa Finney, Evie-Rosa Kellaway, Alanna-Rae Morris, Vicky Szmigiero, Ivan Rukov (captain) from Penglais and Talia Jones from Ysgol Uwchradd Aberaeron.
Club swimmers have been working hard and performing at a high level over the past 12 months. In the top 10 in Wales in their age range are Wilf Thomas 1st in the 100 breast, Gwennan Filmer 1st in the 1500 free, 5th 800m free and 400 IM as well as top 10 in 50 free and 50 breast. Kaya Szmigiero also has a top 10 in Wales in 50 free, 50 back and 100 Fly.
Well done to all swimmers for all their hard work and dedication, and to all the volunteer coaches, poolside assistants and dedicated committee members who make it all happen. Success wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of the swimmers’ families too. If you are interested in joining the coaching team or enquiring about a trial for your child, email [email protected]
ADASC is looking forward to celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026. Email [email protected] if you have any club pictures, memorabilia or stories.