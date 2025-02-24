There were also many great performances from other ADASC swimmers. Seren Alexander from Penweddig continued on her fine form with three top 10 places from five events. Vice-captain Oli Lerigo, from Penglais, competed to a high standard with some fine performances. Oli competed in 10 events, earning seven PBs and gained five top 10 places. Alys Wilcockson, also from Penglais competed in four events and earned one top 10 place in the 100m breaststroke. William Green, also from Penglais, competed in three events, earning three PBs and one top 10 place in the 50m backstroke. Edith Heron, from Penweddig, also performed well in the four events, earning three PBs. Fflur Alexander, from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg also enjoyed success in her second regional competition with two PBs in two events. Da iawn, Fflur.