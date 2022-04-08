Aberystwyth runners chasing gold on the silver trail

Aberystwyth Athletics Club turned out in force for the Nant yr Arian Silver Trail ( Aber AC )

What a difference a week makes! Seven days earlier many of Aber’s runners had been basking in the heat of the Cardiff Half Marathon, but they were brought down to earth with a bump in the cold, wet but scenic surroundings of Nant Yr Arian.

That did not dampen the enthusiasm of the runners or organisers, however, and many were delighted to see the Nant yr Arian Silver Trail races for adults and juniors return.

In a field of 73 runners Aberystwyth AC made up nearly a quarter of those and were led home by James Thomas (1.39.48) in overall 3rd position closely followed in 4th place by Mark Whitehead (1.41.29).

Ivan Courtier came in next winning his age category in a time of 2.03.53 followed by Lynwen Huxtable, winning her category in 2.05.15.

Elen Roberts finished in a time of 2.14.31 with Kevin Holland winning his age category in 2.17.12. Chelsey Morris finished in a time of 2.19.47 followed by Karen Davies, 2.19.54, Anna Bates, 2.38.01, Carol Macy, 2.44.51, Christiane Kloos, 2.46.38 and Linda Paasman in 2.50.31.

Peter Hinxman finished in 2.53.25 with Jane Bailey winning her category in 2.54.41, Jane Butler, 2.54.56, Lyndsey Wheeler, 2.56.08, Christine Zarges, 2.57.06 and John Evans coming first in his category in a time of 3.00.17.

Cara Nisbet completed the course in 3.01.32, Catherine Howarth, 3.15.17, Helen Williams, 3.21.45 and Rachel Richards, 4.27.02.

Doubling the distance, albeit on a slightly less challenging course with regards to terrain, three Aber runners crossed the border and ran the Manchester Marathon.

Paul Williams at the Manchester Marathon ( Aber AC )

Paul Williams had warmed up for this race at Cardiff a week earlier and he was hoping to complete his first sub three hour marathon. The weeks and years of training obviously paid off and he was delighted with his time of 2.58.59.

He said: “After four years of running, 9,000 miles and Covid restrictions hampering all races I finally made it under the three hours. It’s been a roller coaster ride, but it finally came a reality and it felt amazing!”

This was the 9th consecutive Manchester Marathon for seasoned runner Ed Land but a back injury had severely impacted his training but still managed to cross the finish line in 3.14.14. Another Aber runner, Bethan Jones also ran the marathon and finished in a time of 5.34.51.

Balázs Pintér and Anita Worthing at the Devil’s Staircase Ultra ( Aber AC )

An even longer distance was run by two of the club’s runners in mid Wales. Balázs Pintér and Anita Worthing ran together and completed the inaugaural 50km Devil’s Staircase Ultra in 6 hours 26 minutes.

The tough route, starting and finishing in Llanwrtyd Wells, included over 4,000 feet of elevation on roads, forestry tracks, woodland, and bogs! This event should have been held for the first time in 2020 but was deferred due to Covid but now that the inaugural event has been held successfully, hopefully it will go from strength to strength.