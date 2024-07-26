Over 450 runners took up hugely challenging Ras yr Wyddfa this year and among them was a sole representative from Aberystwyth Athletic Cub, Clive Williams.
He was delighted to complete the course in 2.07.00:
“Considering the last time I did this race was in 1989 in my early 20s, I was worried about how the ‘older’ legs would hold out. It was wonderful to be surrounded by runners from so many different countries. Going up was hard enough but in a race like this, coming down can be just as tricky and the ground was so slippery. But a great day and I’ll try not to leave another 35 years pass before I do it again!”
The Gwastedyn hill race is billed as a fun race, as part of the Rhayder carnival celebrations. It is however a gruelling 3.7 mile race, taking in the daunting 900 feet ascent up to the beacon atop Gwastedyn Hill and back.
Aber AC’s Molly Harvey completed the course in 41.00 with Dave Humphreys crossing the line in 46.38.
Dave said: “The atmosphere is fantastic and is now a staple of mid Wales running folklore. There is great support but I must admit, it was a relief to see the finishing line.”