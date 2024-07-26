“Considering the last time I did this race was in 1989 in my early 20s, I was worried about how the ‘older’ legs would hold out. It was wonderful to be surrounded by runners from so many different countries. Going up was hard enough but in a race like this, coming down can be just as tricky and the ground was so slippery. But a great day and I’ll try not to leave another 35 years pass before I do it again!”