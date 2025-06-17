ABERYSTWYTH Town have announced the return of goalkeeper Sebastian Osment and the arrival of young shot-stopper Tomos Wyn Evans from Llandudno Junction FC.
21-year-old Osment was born in Shrewsbury and hails from the borderlands of Llanymynech.
In his youth, he played for a number of sides including Newtown, Welshpool and Guilsfield before spells over the border with Hereford FC, Wolverhampton Casuals and then Alvechurch.
He joined the Black and Greens in July 2024 and spent the season primarily as back-up to Dave Jones, making six Cymru Premier appearances, two Nathaniel MG Cup appearances, and 20 appearances in the National Academi North Development League.
When provided opportunities in the first team, he flashed his abilities between the sticks and returns to continue his development.
Manager Callum McKenzie said: "I'm really pleased that Seb has agreed to re-sign for the new season. He finished last season very well, playing a number of games and performing to a really good level.
“Seb was patient in waiting for his opportunity and always made himself available for the U19s when called upon, so I feel he deserves an opportunity to establish himself as a No.1 in his own right."
17-year-old Tomos joins the club from North Wales Coast East side Llandudno Junction.
Despite his youth, he made 27 first-team appearances across all competitions in 2024/25 with a number of standout performances.
McKenzie added: “I'm really pleased that Tomos has agreed to join the club next season. He's a keeper that I know well from my time at Newtown, where he's on the scholarship programme.
Tom trained a lot with the first team last season and always performed well - he's got a fantastic attitude and lots of potential, so I'm sure he'll provide excellent backup and starting competition for Seb throughout the season.”
