Aberystwyth runners take on the New York City Marathon
The New York City Marathon this year celebrated its 51st birthday and in a race recognised as the largest marathon in the world, close to 50,000 runners descended on the city to run this iconic race.
Among them were Aberystwyth Athletic Club members, mother and daughter Bethan and Ceirios Evans who were running their first race across this distance.
Both crossed the finish line together in a time of just under six and a quarter hours and, according to Bethan, it was an unforgettable experience.
She said: “After a two-year delay due to Covid, it was emotional to actually be on the start line for this year’s full capacity race.
“It was a very hot and humid day making it a very energy sapping run but the support and cheering from supporters as we crossed through the five boroughs of New York was incredible making it a fantastic first marathon.”
Slightly closer to home and the Mayor’s 10k race was run in Cardigan recently with healthy representation from Aber AC. With torrential rain forecast it stayed dry for the race itself which worked its way through the market town.
Dave Humphreys led the Aber contingent home in a time of 55.21, with Lina Land in 57.35 and Jade Gaitely in 57.48. John Evans crossed the line in 1.02.03, Wendy Williams 1.06.39 and Hannah Dee finished in 1.13.08. Rachel Lilley came home in 1.13.59, Irene Griffiths 1.23.54 and Rachel Richards in 1.36.18.
For Jade this was her first race since the Cardiff half marathon due to a niggling injury and it was great to be back.
“This was a lovely course going through Cardigan and the outskirts, mainly flat but some hills thrown in for good measure – which I always enjoy,” she said.
“It felt good to be back racing and supporting a local race with many Aber AC colleagues. Next stop the Aber 10k in December.”
Finally congratulations must go to local runners Owain Schiavone and veteran runner Dic Evans for being selected to represent Wales at the BMAF Masters Cross Country International in Dublin – good luck both!
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
