Aberystwyth’s Sea Rowers tasted victory at Milford Haven recently.
A fixture of Welsh Sea Rowing’s Southern League, the race on on Sunday, 23 July, was hosted by Pembrokeshire Yacht Club, and featured challenging sea conditions throughout.
Aberystwyth’s men overcame strong opposition to narrowly beat Llangwm Rowing Club, winning both the senior men’s category and first men’s boat overall.
This recent victory caps a busy month for Aberystwyth’s rowers, after hosting their own regatta on Sunday, 9 July.
Featuring boats from over a dozen clubs, and competing in the turbulent sea states that characterised July, the event saw competitors in the men’s, women’s, mixed, junior and novice categories, with a substantial increase in competitors from 2022.
Aberystwyth Rowers are open to new members of all levels experience, and can be contacted via their social media feeds or at [email protected]