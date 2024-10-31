Owen Filmer from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg earned many top 6 places throughout the day and was very pleased to earn a bronze in the 100m breaststroke with another PB. Fflur Alexander, also from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg also performed well, earning lots of new PBs and gala experience. Edith Heron from Penweddig, also performed well and earned a bronze in the 50m back. Evie Rosa Kellaway, Megan Squires, Freddie Foale and Florence Kent, all from Penglais also swam well, recording lots of new times and PBs. Ceri Macy from Penweddig also had a good gala, recording new times and PBs.