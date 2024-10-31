ABERYSTWYTH & District Swimming Club swimmers, coaches, volunteers and families have travelled to Haverfordwest to take part in the West Wales Development Meet.
After an early start, ADASC swimmers started their pre pool warm up led by Vice Captain Oli Lerigo from Penglais. He not only motivated the team all day but had some wonderful performances himself with 3 individual golds and 3 silvers and earning 6 PBs. He was also part of the freestyle and medley relay, earning a gold and bronze along with Gwerfyl Morgan and Seren Alexander from Penweddig and Jack Foale, Alanna Rae Morris from Penglais and Talia Jones from Aberaeron.
It was a very successful gala with numerous medals and sixty personal best times with five of those times being 10 seconds or more. Elsa Finney from Penglais deserves special mention for knocking a whopping 23.41 seconds off her time in the 200m free and earning 4 golds and 1 silver. What a meet for the dedicated and relatively new swimmer to ADASC!
Seren Alexander also had a very successful meet. The Year 9 Penweddig pupil was on top form thanks to her commitment and great attendance to training. She started off the meet with a gold in the 200IM and went from strength to strength. She also earned a gold in the 100 breast earning a PB, a gold in the 50m back, 50m breast and another PB and a silver in the 100m free.
Wilf Thomas also had a great meet. The Penglais Year 8 pupil earned a gold in 50m back with a great 3 second PB, a gold in the 50m free with another great PB, and a silver in the 200m free.
For Alanna Rae Morris from Penglais, it was her first gala, and she buried the nerves to perform brilliantly, earning great new times and even a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle.
Jack Foale, also from Penglais earned a bronze in 50m fly which is now becoming his favoured event. Gwerfyl Morgan from Penweddig earned a bronze in 50m breast, silver in the 100m breast, bronze in 50m free and a well-deserved gold in 50m fly. Talia Jones from Aberaeron also recorded some great performances with PBs, new times and a bronze in the 100m free and a gold in the 50m free.
William Green from Penglais also had a very strong gala, excelling in his favoured event the 100m back with a gold medal but also performing well in other events with a bronze in 50m breast, a silver in 50m free and 100m breast. Caitlin Middleton from Penweddig continued with her fine form with a bronze in the 50m back and 100m back.
Owen Filmer from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg earned many top 6 places throughout the day and was very pleased to earn a bronze in the 100m breaststroke with another PB. Fflur Alexander, also from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg also performed well, earning lots of new PBs and gala experience. Edith Heron from Penweddig, also performed well and earned a bronze in the 50m back. Evie Rosa Kellaway, Megan Squires, Freddie Foale and Florence Kent, all from Penglais also swam well, recording lots of new times and PBs. Ceri Macy from Penweddig also had a good gala, recording new times and PBs.
We look forward to seeing what many of the swimmers who have qualified can do when they attend the West Wales Regionals later this month. Pob lwc!
If you would like to volunteer or arrange a trial for your child to attend ADASC, email [email protected]