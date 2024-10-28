A VISIT to Merlins Bridge to play Haverfordwest is always a challenge, but Aberaeron managed to overcome a determined home side to progress further in this year’s Welsh Cup.
In the process they also completed a remarkable double following on from the success of the previous week’s league encounter and the double will rank highly in the club’s recent folklore.
As expected, Haverfordwest were looking for revenge, but in the end came out second best and this was mostly due to the visitors resolute defence against much heavier and physical opposition.
Having repelled the early onslaught, Aberaeron were in the driving seat in the first quarter, tries coming from a well worked effort from Dyfrig Dafis and a slightly fortuitous second by flanker Steffan Jones only for the hosts to capitalise on their forward pressure and crossing for a try duly converted leaving the teams all square at the break.
The second half followed much the same pattern with Ceri Davies, Owain Bonsall and Ryan Williams fronting up well in the set pieces, and determination from back rowers Bobby Jones and Man of the Match Bruce Gaskell setting up attacking opportunities in home territory and this resulted in indiscretion in the home ranks with a series of penalties.
This was instrumental in the final reckoning and Rhodri Jenkins took central stage with three long range efforts to open up a nine point margin.
With the clock ticking down, a contentious yellow card meant a nervous final few minutes and Haverfordwest made the pressure tell with a converted corner try. But, try as they might, they were unable to threaten again leaving considerable jubilation in the visitors’ ranks and welcome support.
Final score: Haverfordwest 17 Aberaeron 19.
Aberaeron will now hope for a home draw in the next round - but will need to refocus on next Saturday when Justin Lloyd and Pontyberem come to town.