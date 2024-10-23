ABERYSTWYTH Town reached their first semi final in five years last night with a stunning 2-1 win away to Connah’s Quay Nomads!
Town’s prospects did not look good when Nomads took an eight minute lead through Luca Hogan, but they improved and Alex Darlington equalised 11 minutes before the break, before Harry Arnison sent a stunning low strike to the far bottom corner on 65 minutes, and the visitors held out for a famous Nathaniel MG Cup win.
Interim manager Dave Taylor named a youthful side with two debutant starters, Tom Mason at left back and Ben Davies in midfield.
Gwydion Dafis was also named on the bench, as well as 15 year old Iestyn Duggan who got his first squad call up.
A lively game was on from the start, with Jonathan Evans flashing a shot just wide after being set up by Niall Flint, however straight down the other end Jayden Tang had a shot parried by Seb Osment in Aber’s goal and ex Black and Green Luca Hogan snaffled up the rebound to open the scoring.
Conceding early has not augured well for Town in recent weeks, and Nomads did press with Osment gathering a corner from Jordan Pownall, who then turned and fired just wide soon afterwards.
Louis Bradford headed Flint’s corner just wide as Aber showed attaching intent, then Hogan curled wide in an entertaining game.
Devon Torry raced straight through but was denied at the last by John Rushton for a corner, which Bradford again nodded past the post.
Then just past the half hour mark Mason won the ball deep, then the magician Alex Darlington found space on the edge of Nomads’ box and twisted and turned before firing a pinpoint effort into the far corner for a stunning, and well deserved equaliser.
The visitors were now looking good and the hard working Torry was next to go close, seeing his low effort, assisted by Ben Davies, parried for a series of corners which kept the hosts under pressure.
Town survived some long throws and corners and went in deservedly level at the break and with their tails up.
Nomads started the second half on the front foot and Osment made a point blank save to deny Tang from Tyler Berry’s right wing cross, then Aron Williams curled wide.
Williams then sent in a right wing cross which Tang headed over, but Aber were attacking too with Johnny Evans and Zac Hartley sending in testing crosses.
Ben Davies, impressive on his debut, made a superb recovery tackle to deny a clear cut chance, then down the other end a quick throw on the right found Arnison 30 yards out and another pinpoint low drive found the bottom corner past Rushton’s dive for a golden goal.
On came Aber though the hosts were creating too, Hogan had a shot deflected for a corner which Daniel Flanders glanced inches wide.
Aber were defending strongly with Lewis and Bradford impeccable, and Mason also impressing with his physicality down the left.
Darlington almost picked out Evans, then Ben Davies and Flint had shots blocked, and Evans almost lobbed Rushton with an audacious effort which was fielded safely.
With Aber snapping away brilliantly to cut any clear cut chances the hosts were restricted to corners, long throws and wayward crosses, none of which came to anything, and Taylor’s brilliant Black and Greens held on for a huge Cup win.
Few people would have predicted an Aber side missing six potential starters would actually beat last season’s silver medallists, but Dave Taylor masterminded a sensational result earned from hard work, defensive grit and attacking flair, and Black and Green fans can now savour the anticipation of a national cup semi final.
The open draw for one legged semi finals will be held on Monday evening, with the other sides Cardiff City U21s, Barry Town and TNS/Bala Town.