RUNNING a 5k or 10k race in one day would be enough for most runners but when the opportunity comes up to run both in a day, the tempation is too much for some athletes.
The Abergele 5k and 10k races offer athletes the opportunity to run both, and after making the journey up from Aberystwyth you may as well pack as much in as possible.
Edd Land completed the 10k race in 38.16, securing 1st in his age category and then secured 2nd in his age category in the 5k in a time of 18.03.
Paul Williams reversed the positions, securing 2nd in his category in the 10k in a time of 40.18 and 1st in his category in the 5k in a time of 18.53.
Paul Jones completed the races in times of 42.47 and 19.22, while Lina Land managed times of 57.59 and 27.00.
For Edd and Lina, the achievements were quite remarkable considering they had run in the cross country event in Wrexham the previous day as Edd explains: “This was quite a weekend – after running in the cross country races we decided to take on the Abergele challenge as well.
“It is very rare that you get the opportunity to run a 5k and 10k race, one after each other but it works well in Abergele and is a relatively fast, flat course. It was feet up though on the Sunday night back in Aber!”
The York marathon forms part of the 'Run for All' races, events organised in memory of Jane Tomlinson, the athlete who continued to run for about five years after being given six months to live.
Two Aber athletes defied Storm Ashley and took part with Paul Scullion finishing in 3:39:56 and Maggie Collingborn completing the course in 4.40.05.
Maggie said: “This is a lovely friendly race, fairly flat and covering some scenic Yorkshire countryside. I had an old injury flare up recently meaning training has been limited so I was pretty happy in the end with the time.”
The Ron Skilton memorial race is an annual event in Llanwrtyd Wells run in memory of the local runner and this year a 12k option was offered in addition to the usual half marathon.
This is a challenging route with plenty of elevation and Deian Creunant completed the course in 1.36.25. While the weather stayed dry, it was extremely wet underfoot as Deian says: “While the elevation was quite challenging the muddy paths ensured it was difficult to pick up the pace in many areas due to being ankle deep in mud.
“And when you cleared the mud, the swirling headwind offered an additional challenge. All in all, great fun and another one of Llanwrtyd Wells’ fantastically organised events.”
Another relatively local 10k race is held annually in Oswestry and three Aber AC athlete made the trip eastwards.
Edd Land finished 2ndin his age category in a time of 36.53, while Gail Evans secured 2ndin her age category in a time of 45.41 with Lina Land completing the course in 52.37.
This was Gail’s first race in an Aber vest and was delighted with the time: “This 10k race is an undulating and challenging one lap race starting and finishing in Oswestry town centre with fully closed roads so there is the potential for some fast times.
With close to a 1000 runners, it is a very popular race and it was good to see Aber’s blue army being represented. My first in an Aber vest but definitely not my last.”