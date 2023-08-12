Following an enforced break due to the pandemic it is great news that the iconic Aberystwyth Twin Peaks race makes a welcome return this year.
Taking advantage of two of Aberystwyth’s most recognisable natural landmarks, runners are challenged with gruelling uphill routes and fast downhill slopes as well as a beautiful run along the seafront.
According to Louise Barker, one of the organisers from Aberystwyth Athletic Club, there was a great clamour to see it return.
She said: “Before Covid this race was a must do for many local runners and it also attracted athletes from far and wide.
“It is great to offer a route that works perfectly with our natural landscape here in Aberystwyth and we hope to see many give it a go again this year. And if you don’t fancy running, we also looking for plenty of volunteers to help out on the day so please get in touch.”
The 7.3 mile race will take place on Sunday, 15 October at 11.30am and applications are now open.
Starting and finishing at the Bandstand on Aberystwyth Promenade, the runners will head south to the base of the ancient Celtic hill fort, Pendinas, cresting over the famous Duke of Wellington cannon at the summit and heading back into town along the prom towards the northern hill overlooking Aberystwyth, Constitution Hill.
Perhaps slightly steeper than Pendinas, this climb will sap any remaining energy that runners have left, with a nice descent through Cliff Terrace and back onto the promenade to finish.
The last time it was run, it was one of Aber AC’s finest, Owain Schiavone, who came out on top and he aims to be there again this year to defend his crown,
”I think we should count ourselves very fortunate to have such a unique race on our doorstep here in Aberystwyth,” he said. “I would encourage anyone to give it a go, it’s a great way to see some beautiful views and if the hills are a bit steep, just take a breather and walk – and enjoy the downhills!
“It’s a tough race but one of my favourites. Someone once described it to me as ‘the race I hate to love’, and that’s exactly how I feel about it. After twice finishing second in previous years, winning in 2019 was one of the highlights of my running career.”
In addition to the main race there will also be a junior Consti challenge this year at 10am where keen youngsters are encouraged to sign up and join in the fun.