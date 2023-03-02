As spring draws closer the cross-country season is reaching it’s business end and Aberystwyth University Harriers have already been celebrating some success.
The team, who are training alongside the Dic Evans training group in Aberystwyth, have been competing in the North Wales Cross Country over the last few months against some of the best club runners in north Wales and just over the border as well.
This season’s fixtures kicked off at Bangor on 1 October before seeing races take place at Newtown, Whitford, Colwyn Bay and finally Oswestry over the following months.
The last race of the series was hosted at Oswestry on 11 February and with both men’s and women’s teams in with a chance for promotion, the Harriers travelled with strong teams.
In the men’s race, Joseph Robson and club president James Cowan led the way for the Harriers with both finishing in the top 10. The result secured both a place on the overall Senior Male podium with Cowan finishing an impressive second in the series and Robson third.
James Price also had a great run at Oswestry, finishing in 26th position and thus securing his place as U20 champion for the season. He was closely followed on the day by fourth scorer for the team, Keelan Thompson in 35th who finished 7th senior male for the season. Johan Swaine in 37th and Oliver Clegg in 51st positions had great runs as did Mark Greenwood (55th), Josh Field (76th) and Nathaniel Davenhill (80th).
The result secured second place on the day for the men’s team, which meant they also finished second place overall in Division Two and will therefore be promoted into Division One next year.
In the Senior Women’s race, Emma Price led the way for the Harriers with a strong 9th position finish. Emma Palfrey was not far behind in 17th with Nanna Gilleladen the final scorer on the day.
The result meant that Emma Palfrey finished third in the W35 category for the season, and in ninth position overall.
The women’s team finished in second position on the day and therefore cemented their second place overall in Division Two, meaning they will now also be promoted to Division One.
“I’m very proud of the whole team for the hard work they’ve put in this season and the results speak for themselves,” said club president, and former Penweddig pupil, James Cowan.
“It’s great that both men’s and women’s teams have been promoted and we’re looking forward to competing in Division 1 and bringing more success to our little club.
“I’d also like to add a thank you to Bernie Jones and his team for organising a fantastic league and all the clubs who organised fixtures. And a big thanks to Dic Evans for training us hard to make these results possible.”
Many of the Harriers will now turn their attention to trail running as they target the Red Kite Challenge at Devils Bridge on 29 April.
The 10k race will incorporate the Welsh Universities Challenge and Aberystwyth will fancy their chances of taking their fair share of the spoils.
The Red Kite Challenge Half Marathon and numerous junior races will once more incorporate the West Wales Championships, and also the Welsh Trail Running Championships. Entries now open on http://redkite-barcudcoch.org.uk/