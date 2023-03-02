James Price also had a great run at Oswestry, finishing in 26th position and thus securing his place as U20 champion for the season. He was closely followed on the day by fourth scorer for the team, Keelan Thompson in 35th who finished 7th senior male for the season. Johan Swaine in 37th and Oliver Clegg in 51st positions had great runs as did Mark Greenwood (55th), Josh Field (76th) and Nathaniel Davenhill (80th).