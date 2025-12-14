A WHILE ago, members of Clwb Pêl-foli Plascrug went along to see an Aberystwyth University Volleyball Club women’s match at the University Sports Centre and wished they could be involved in such a game. Fast forward to last Wednesday and their wish came true.
This was to be the after-school club’s first-ever competitive match outside of training sessions.
The team did have a couple of U18 players, but most of the youngsters were still in the U16 age category. AUVC for their part showed respect by fielding a strong team of BUCS players.
The university club laid on a great welcome, with a full set of match officials, full-size court, flashing lights, and a loud and partisan crowd.
These factors proved too overwhelming for Plascrug in the first set, letting the crowd noise, the court markings and the unfamiliarity of their new rotation system combine to produce a nervous and error-strewn performance to begin the match with.
However, after the change of ends and a few words of encouragement and instruction from the coach things improved markedly in the second set.
Up until 13-14 both teams exchanged points, neither seeming able to open up a substantial lead, with strong attacks and from both sides neutralising one another.
Then AUVC broke the deadlock, and despite a successful time out called by Plascrug at 18-21 AUVC went on to see the set out 25-21.
By the third set the AUVC crowd realised that Plascrug were making a real game of it and the atmosphere in the hall grew even louder, with a lot of them transferring their encouragement to Plascrug.
At the same time, it became clear that the youngsters had shaken off their nerves and had settled down to playing their own game.
Their new-found confidence let them cover the court better, read the oppositions serves in order to set up winning attacks, and have the strength of character to recover from having their early lead pegged back.
Plascrug U18s coolly served the last two points under great pressure and to loud acclaim took the set 25-23,
The magnitude of this achievement against a much older and more experienced team cannot be exaggerated, and it holds great promise for the future. So much so that another match between the two is planned for the end of next term.
Clwb Pêl-foli Plascrug is the after-school club run by AUVC in association with Ceredigion Actif.
It involves secondary school students from Penglais and Penweddig, but younger pupils are also welcome.
