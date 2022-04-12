Aberystwyth’s junior runners get back on track

The start of the ‘Silver Trail Junior Races’ at Nant yr Arian ( SportpicturesCymru )

Aberystwyth Athletic Club proudly boasts a strong junior section and many of the members got a chance to shine at the recent ‘Silver Trail Junior Races’ at Nant yr Arian. Over 60 runners took part in various categories and from various clubs braving the elements in another wonderfully organised event.

These races are quite a challenge for any runner and the young people didn’t hold back on their efforts producing great results and impressive runs, one of which was by Madison Hughes from Maldwyn Harriers who came first overall in the 12-17 category race, and being only 13!

A great run by a young athlete who has a very bright future.

Coming top in the 7-8 year old category were Jak Savage from Llanidloes and Yasmin Evans from Ysgol Gynradd Comins Coch.

Sonny Forbes–Tinsley from Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron and Sali Owen from Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig came top in the 9-11 year old category and Sali was delighted with the win.

She said: “The race was fun and I love that it was held at Bwlch Nant yr Arian.

“I was surprised that I won the race in my age group, I hadn’t run a race for a long time and really enjoyed getting back into it.”

Moving on to the next category and as well as Madison winning her category of 12/13 and the overall race, Xander Brandon-Higgs secured the win for the male 12-13 year old category and in the final category of the day Tomi Jones from Ysgol Uwchradd Penweddig and Bethan Rosser from Ysgol Uwchradd Aberaeron tasted victory in the 14-15 year old category.

Tomi echoed the feelings of many of his fellow runners on the day: “The race was really challenging, with a lot of uphills!

“But even though my legs were aching, it was a great feeling to run down the last part to the finish line hearing everyone shouting and cheering. I felt very proud of myself.”

Bethan Rosser was delighted to be back running: “It was fantastic to get back to running and racing again, especially on our own doorstep.

“It was quite a challenging race, but it certainly warmed me up for the Siberian weather at Nant yr Arian!

“It’s great seeing races re starting again and having a bit of normality after Covid, which is much needed for our health and wellbeing.

“We are lucky to have such great coaches here in Aberystwyth who support and encourage us and offer us these great opportunities.

“I look forward to running at the cross country in Llanerchaeron and ‘Ras y Barcud’ in Devils Bridge and hope maybe for better weather!”