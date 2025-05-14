Talybont Rachel's (285) lost to Aberystwyth (286-7) by 3 wkts
Fine & Country West Wales Conference
ON a hot and humid spring afternoon, with storms looming on the horizon, Talybont Rachel’s 1st XI (TRCC) hosted Aberystwyth CC in what would become a thrilling, high-scoring contest.
TRCC won the toss and elected to bat first on a fast outfield and artificial pitch that proved favourable to aggressive batting.
TRCC’s top order took full advantage, punishing anything loose and finding the boundary with ease.
Four of the top six passed 40, with Soymesh (53), Barrow (50), and Menon (52) each registering fluent half-centuries.
The home side looked in command for the first 20 overs, with Aber struggling to find consistency in their lines and lengths
.However, Aber stuck to the task, and despite fielding below their usual standards, they fought back admirably.
Key wickets fell through sharp catches by Saunders, newcomer Dan “Gary” Ponting, and two spectacular grabs by Salter.
While most bowlers chipped in, the standout was young Joel Soosainathan, who impressed on debut with a superb five-wicket haul.
TRCC were eventually bowled out for a formidable 285 in 38.5 overs.
Faced with a daunting chase, Aberystwyth began in explosive fashion.
Openers Burrell and Belleine came out firing, with Belleine in particularly brutal form, racing to 55 in under seven overs.
The opening stand of 86 set the tone, but Burrell’s dismissal sparked a brief wobble as Belleine followed soon after.
Despite the aggressive start, Aber now had to consolidate. Ponting showed class and composure in compiling an excellent 58 - his maiden half-century for the club - keeping the scoreboard ticking and offering hope.
Salter added useful runs during a gritty stay, riding his luck before eventually falling after several chances.
With the game finely balanced, Salmon entered at number 7 with Aber still requiring a hefty contribution.
Displaying calmness under pressure, he built crucial partnerships with Willis and then Saunders.
His unbeaten 45 proved the match-winner, as Aber reached 286 for 7 in 38.4 overs, sealing a memorable victory in a run-fest.