Anticipation and excitement as the trotting season gets underway

The long awaited trotting season is just about to start with the first fixture schooled for Saturday 14 May at the all-weather track at Tair Gwaith. These excellent facilities allow the experienced horses to really show their speed, while the youngsters have the perfect conditions to aid them in their racing careers.

The afternoon will start with the Nursery which as the name suggests is where the young horses begin their careers. This is always a popular race with the public, with everyone hoping to spot the future stars of the sport.

The first race for the punters is the Novice where there will be interest in the progressive horses from last year as well as some new additions. These are the horses which will soon be ready for open racing, they are the champions in waiting.

The open horses are divided into Grade B and Grade A with the B race the next on the card. There are some well fancied horses here - Alibis Dream who enjoyed four wins last year, as did Half Penny, while Blythview JJ should not be ignored with three wins to his credit in 2021, Kentucky Roam and Llwyns Mercy return after a couple of years on the side-lines, while Lakeview Meg is always a popular contestant.

The next race will be the Baby Novice horses these are just making their way onto the racing stage and there are several newcomers to present a challenge.

The final race of the day will be the Grade A, these are the stars, and they all have their particular fans. Second Affair is the only mare against the boys, but she can be brilliant on her day. Dernol Yankee, Lakeside Pan and Ontop Shouder Cuda are all top performers, but at this stage of the season how fit will they be?

So on Saturday at 1.30pm, they will line up for the start of a new season, there will be the usual anticipation and excitement, as racing welcomes old and new friends – human and equine.

2022 Fixture List

Saturday 7th May - WBHR - Amman Valley 1:30pm

Saturday 14th May - WBHR - Track TBC

Saturday 21st May - WBHR - Track TBC

Saturday 28th May - Synod Inn 1:30pm

Saturday 4th June - Kington Vale of Arrow 1:30pm

Sunday 12th June - Talgarreg (provisional)

Saturday 18th June - WBHR - Track TBC

Saturday 25th June - Presteigne 1:30pm

Saturday 9th July - Ludlow 1:30pm

Saturday 16th July - Carsews 1:30pm

Saturday 23rd July - WBHR Ivington 1:30pm

Saturday 30th July - Penybont 1:30pm

Saturday 6th August - Talsarn 1:30pm

Thursday 18th August - Haverfordwest Show

Saturday 20th August - Newbridge on Wye @ Cilmery 1:30pm

Saturday 27th August - Llandewi Brefi 1:30pm

Monday 29th August - Llandrindod Wells @ Penybont 1:30pm

Saturday 3rd September - WBHR Presteigne 1:30pm

Saturday 10th September - Beulah Show 4:30pm

Saturday 17th September - WBHR - Almely 1:30pm