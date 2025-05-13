BARMOUTH & Dyffryn’s season ended in defeat as they were beaten by Waterloo Rovers 3-0 in their final MMP Central Wales League North fixture on Saturday.
The Emrys Morgan Cup winners suffered end-of-season blues as the visitors ran out comfortable winners at Wern Mynach in the end.
After a goalless first half with precious few clear-cut chances the visitors opened their account just before the hour when Rovers capitalised on a defensive mistake with Thomas Ellis setting up Matthew Brasnell to fire past home keeper Rhys Williams.
The Magpies fell further behind with 10 minutes remaining, Ellis getting on the scoresheet with an easy finish after the initial attempt by William Thomas had been brilliantly saved by Williams.
And the visitors ended their season in style with a third goal by Owain Richards in the closing stages.
Lewis Birch’s strike midway through the first half proved decisive as Four Crosses took the points at Carno in the other match played on Saturday.
With one fixture left to play the title is still up for grabs as Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant host Forden United on Saturday.
Both sides are level on 65 points but the home side’s better goal difference means Forden must win to be crowned champions.