THE second of Sarn Helen’s Club Races took place on Bank Holiday Monday at Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn organised by Eleri Rivers and her team.
The weather was kind for the five-mile race with the route taking runners along country lanes before a last fast mile on the main road back to the school.
Sarn Helen results, 1st overall was Daniel Jones 29:26 closely followed by Dylan Davies in 29:59 and 1st M40, Rhodri Williams 31:12 3rd OM, Simon Hall 31:25 2nd M40, Dan Hooper 31:28 1st M50, Mike Davies 32:21 2nd M50, Wyn Evans 32:41, Arwyn Davies 32:46 3rd M50, Glyn Price 33:18, Carwyn Davies 33:47, Matthew Clarke 34:04, Tim Rayner 35:38 1st M60, Geth Ap Phyllip 34:49, Kevin Jones 35:01, Nicola Williams 36:03 3rd OF, Keith Evans 36:32, Eleri Rivers 36:42 1st F45, Ian Williams 36:45, Steven Holmes 37:31, Dee Jolly 37:41 2nd F35, Alix Arndt 37:50 2nd F45, Eryl Jones 38:14, Richard Marks 38:38 3rd M60, David Casso Davies 38:39, Mitch Redwin 42:06, Michelle Billing 43:03, Tony Hall 44:15, Eric Rees 44.22, Jo Rosiak 44:36, Kelly Allen 44:53, Pamela Carter 45:10, Arwyn Jones 45:34, Sarah Puetz 46:04, Murray Kisbee 46:11, Jane Holmes 47:29, Ann Evans 49:27 2nd F55, Claire Williams 51:12, Corrina Robinson 57:49 and Rhys Burton who was the tail runner.
Ras Y Barcud Summer Series saw it’s second race being held at The Hafod Estate, a technical and challenging course of just under six miles.
First home was Dylan Lewis in 34:16, ahead of Simon Hall 2nd M45 in 37:19. Glyn Price was 1st M55 in 38:08, Wyn Evans 2nd M35 in 38:24, George Eadon 3rd M35 in 40:17. First female back was Becky Atkinson in 40:47, Sophia Barker was 2nd female and 1st OF in 43:13, Dee Jolly 1st F35 in 43:20, Alix Arndt 2nd F45 in 46:37, Matthew Birkett 47:23 and Paul Gough 47:37.
Sarn Helen junior also posted great results. Ela Freeman and Ben Eadon had good runs in the Year 3-4 years school category, Elis Herrick was 1st Tear 5-6 with Jacob Hall second. Emlyn Tansley and Alaw Freeman also ran well. Ellie Tansley was 1st girl in Year 7-9 with Evelyn Eadon having a good race. Ffion Thomas ran well in the Year 10-11 category.
Ollie George, selected as one of six male runners to represent West Wales as the Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10K played host to the Welsh Regional 10K Championships, ran in 34:30 and was the 2nd West Wales runner to finish.
The Preseli Beast races comprise of three varying distances of 11, 24 and 32 miles and Sarn Helen had representatives in each race.
Beast Bach: Anthony Conlon 5th place and 3rd OM in 1:37:55, Carwyn Davies 16th overall and 4th M40 in 1:45:23, Mitch Redwin 2:11:53, Sarah Puetz 2:28:58, Kevin Jones 2:30:27 Jane Holmes 2:33:04 and Jon Adams 2:51:40.
The Beast: Wyn Thomas, 4:19:26.
The Ultra Beast: Matthew Birkett, 7:49:22.
At the West Wales Regional Championships in Swansea, Dylan Davies finished first in the 1,500m in 4:41:07 and 5th overall and 3rd Senior in the 800m in 2:13:08.
Expert triathletes Emma Palfrey and Jonathan Price travelled to Llanelli for the Welsh Triathlon Super Series Event.
Continuing with her fantastic performance of last year Emma was 1st in the 40-49 category and 2nd female overall in 1:17:14 and as a result has been selected to represent Tîm Tri Cymru at next year’s British Championship.
Jonathan Price had a good race to finish in 1:15:23.
Geraint Thomas competed in the Snowdon Half Marathon and had a fantastic race with an eight-minute race PB in 1:58:24.
Sarn Helen juniors Hawys, Alaw, Moc, Guto and Nathaniel represented their respective schools at the Urdd Cross Country in Aberystwyth.
Llyr Jones and Dallas Wiseman participated in the Carten 100 a charity bike ride from Cardiff to Tenby, both had a great time.