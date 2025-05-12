First home was Dylan Lewis in 34:16, ahead of Simon Hall 2nd M45 in 37:19. Glyn Price was 1st M55 in 38:08, Wyn Evans 2nd M35 in 38:24, George Eadon 3rd M35 in 40:17. First female back was Becky Atkinson in 40:47, Sophia Barker was 2nd female and 1st OF in 43:13, Dee Jolly 1st F35 in 43:20, Alix Arndt 2nd F45 in 46:37, Matthew Birkett 47:23 and Paul Gough 47:37.