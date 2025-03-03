The West Wales Indoor Rowing Championships, hosted by Sion Cwilt Rowing Club of New Quay, was held at The Well-being Centre in Lampeter on St David’s Day.
It was a day to remember with competitors of all abilities, from across Wales, England, and Ireland, coming together for an event filled with energy, determination, and a true sense of community.
One of the most remarkable moments belonged to 96-year-old Valerie Coleman, who took up rowing during the Covid pandemic and has since become a record-breaking force. Val smashed two world records and two British records, proving that it’s never too late to achieve something incredible. She was an inspiration to everyone in the room.
The event welcomed athletes of all levels, from first-time rowers to elite competitors clocking outstanding times. Among them was the incredible Fishguard Thunderbolts, a team of rowers with disabilities who tackled their races with enthusiasm and determination. Several of them achieved personal bests, showing just how inclusive and encouraging the championships were.
Races ranged from 2k endurance battles to 500m and 100m sprints, as well as exciting relay events. Each race was age-categorized, ensuring fair and competitive matchups. Sion Cwilt’s own rowers delivered outstanding performances, bringing home a collection of medals and personal bests.
From the first race to the last cheer, the day was filled with excitement, encouragement, and the pure joy of competition. It wasn’t just about winning—it was about pushing limits, celebrating achievements, and coming together as a rowing community.