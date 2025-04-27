THREE runners from Aberystwyth Athletic Club took on the challenging Aberdyfi X Half and Full Marathon on Saturday, 19 April.
Held along the scenic yet demanding trails of the Dyfi Valley, the event offered competitors a mix of coastal paths, hills, forests, and a sandy beach finish.
The half marathon featured a gruelling 850 metres of elevation, while marathon runners completed two laps of the course, totalling 1,700 metres of climbing in total.
Paul Scullion and Maggie Collingbourne represented the club in the half marathon
Scullion delivered an impressive performance, finishing first in his age group with a time of 2:34:12. Collingbourne also tackled the tough route, crossing the line in 3:20:59.
Seasoned ultra-runner Balazs Pinter took on the full marathon and finished in a strong second place overall with a time of 5:20:35.
Seasoned long distance runner Pinter said: “It was a great little event in a stunning landscape and with a challenging route, but thoroughly enjoyed.”
On Sunday, 20 April, runners travelled to the university town of Lampeter to take on a 10-mile road race, which follows the river Teifi and passes through the town.
A flat, fast and scenic certified accurate 10 mile route along the River Teifi and through the University Town of Lampeter, it’s a perfect course for personal bests.
The flat and fast course drew five runners from Aberystwyth AC.
First home for the club was Huw Griffiths in 1:07:17, finishing alongside Gruffudd Lewis in the same time, just four-tenths of a second apart. Rabi Thapa followed in 1:16:57.
The first female home for the club was Anita Saycell, finishing in 1:24:38 and securing third in her age category.
Completing the Aber AC representation was Elaine Rowlands, who crossed the line in 1:27:27.