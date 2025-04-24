THE 2025 Nicky Grist Stages has been given the official go-ahead to run on its scheduled date of Saturday, 12 July – with the famous Route 60 stage returning for the first time since 2018 in a new-look 45-stage mile route.
The Quinton Motor Club-organised event, which celebrates 16 consecutive years of title sponsorship from Nicky Grist Motorsports, will run on both NRW and MOD land in and around the Mynydd Epynt military range.
Thanks to the support of Powys County Council, Builth Wells Town Council, Builth Wells RFC and the businesses and residents of Builth Wells, the 2025 stages will once again be based in the heart of the picturesque market town – with the start in Strand Street, the finish on the banks of the River Wye and the service area on the Groe.
The popular compact and low road mileage route will contain stages in Monument, Halfway and Crychan (named Bowlsey, in honour of the late Pete Bowles, a long time Quinton MC committee member, previous Nicky Grist Stages event winner and clerk of the course) and Route 60 – with one loop of four stages run in the morning and another loop run after mid-day service.
The 2025 Nicky Grist Stages will be a round of five major championships – the Protyre Autocare BTRDA Rally Series, Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, HRCR Rally Master Challenge, TCS Plant Rally Challenge and ANWCC Rally Championship.
The event will also continue its collaboration with Carbon Positive Motorsport, which last year supported the planting of over 1,500 sequioa and 6,000 native broadleaf trees in Abergavenny, as well as GoSafe, the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership, and be a key part of Motorsport UK’s National Motorsport Week.
“I am delighted that we have got what is probably the most-liked stage of the Nicky Grist Stages back in the 2025 edition – Route 60,” says Nicky Grist.
“Route 60 is such a fantastic stage with wonderful high speed and flowing corners that nearly everyone enjoys.
“I was also overjoyed when we found out that Storm Darragh did not affect us anywhere near as badly as other stages in Wales and I am looking forward to catching up with everyone at the event in Builth Wells in July.”
“At the beginning of the year there were some doubts as to whether we would be able to run the 2025 Nicky Grist Stages, thanks to the damage caused in the Welsh forests by Storm Darragh and military training operations combining to seriously curtail the stage mileage available to us on both NRW and MOD land,” admits Neil Cross, Nicky Grist Stages clerk of the course.
“However, with the invaluable co-operation and hard work of NRW, the MOD and Rally4Wales we have instead put together a fantastic route which brings back firm favourite stages and reconfiguring old classics.”
2025 Nicky Grist Stages – Important Dates and Times: Sunday, 18 May, 6pm – Regulations published; Monday, 19 May, 6pm – Entries open for registered championship contenders and Quinton Motor Club members; Monday, 26 May – Entries open for all competitors; Friday 27 June – Seeded entries close; Monday, 30 June – Final Instructions and route details announced; Wednesday, 9 July – Final entries close; Friday, 11 July, 3pm-8.30pm – Scrutineering, Groe Park (Service Area); Saturday, 12 July, 8.31pm – First car starts; Saturday, 12 July, 3.30pm – First car finishes