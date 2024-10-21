A CEREDIGION snooker player has once again donned the Welsh waistcoat having returned from Portugal where the European Snooker Championships were held.
Barry Brown, who plays out of Rhydlewis Snooker Club, represented Wales in the Masters (Over 40) categories, the Singles, the Team and 6 Reds competitions.
Although Brown started slowly, a good account saw him and his team mate Allan Morgan from South Wales narrowly miss out in qualifying from their group matches having won more games than their qualifiers in second place. Scotland narrowly beat Wales by 3-2 after trailing 2-0.
However, Brown made a good account of himself in the 6 Reds competition having qualified from his group.
He finished in the top 36 losing 4-2 to Lee Stephens, a top amateur from England.
Brown who was 2-1 up missed the black off the spot, having cleared the remaining balls with a break of 28. He failed to recover and lost the match 4-2, but remains upbeat and commented that to play for Wales at this level is a joy.
He said: “I have qualified to play for Wales in all categories this season, the Men’s Open, The Masters (over 40) and the Super Seniors (over 55).
“This is the first time this has been achieved and at 66 years old a feat that will be hard to beat.”