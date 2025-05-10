PENPARCAU Football Club are seeking a first team manager to be in place for pre-season this summer.
Arky’s current manager Mathew Davies is stepping down after a successful season finishing in fourth place in the MMP Central Wales League South.
The won 21 of their 32 games with two draws and nine defeats.
The club is well established with their own ground and club house and is developing a junior section with five existing junior teams and with plans to expand the section further with a boys under 15s and a girls team next season.
The manager will play a key role in identifying and recruiting the right players to bolster the existing squad of players for the forthcoming season.
Previous experience playing, coaching or managing is a major advantage.
To apply for the position you can contact the club directly on their Facebook or one of the committee members.