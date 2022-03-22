Boxing brothers going for gold in Croatia tomorrow

Boxing brothers Garan and Ioan Croft from Crymych are through to finals of the European Under-22 Championships ( Cambrian News )

BOXING brothers from Crymych are battling for golds at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia.

Garan Croft beat Croatia’s Noa Jezek on a split decision on Sunday to seal his place in the light-middleweight final against Yuriy Zakharieiev of Ukraine, today.

Twin brother Ioan had earlier gained a place in the final of the 67kg welterweight division after an unanimous points decision against Italy’s Giacomo Michaeli.