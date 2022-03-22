Boxing brothers going for gold in Croatia tomorrow
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Tuesday 22nd March 2022 8:47 am
Share
Boxing brothers Garan and Ioan Croft from Crymych are through to finals of the European Under-22 Championships (Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
BOXING brothers from Crymych are battling for golds at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia.
Garan Croft beat Croatia’s Noa Jezek on a split decision on Sunday to seal his place in the light-middleweight final against Yuriy Zakharieiev of Ukraine, today.
Twin brother Ioan had earlier gained a place in the final of the 67kg welterweight division after an unanimous points decision against Italy’s Giacomo Michaeli.
The Caridgan ABC pair are part of the GB team competing in this year’s championship held at Porec.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |